Ghana's unemployment situation motivates me to create more jobs – Tobinco Chairman

Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, Chairman for the Tobinco Group of Companies

Chairman for the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has said Ghana’s unemployment situation has driven him to create more jobs.

According to him, efforts to create sustainable jobs will reduce the rate at which people solely depend on the elite in society to survive.



Speaking in an interview with host of Atinka TV’s Ghana Nie, Ekourba Gyasi, the Tobinco Chairman said, “Ghana’s unemployment situation drives me to create more jobs. If there are enough jobs in the country, I believe the level of crime and other social vices will reduce drastically. This is why I want to even create more jobs.”



A few weeks ago, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta while speaking at a graduation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), urged fresh graduates from the various tertiary institutions to find innovative ways of becoming entrepreneurs.

The minister indicated this was the only way the rising unemployment rate in the country could be reduced adding that government is structuring its budget to focus on how to support the youth to create their own jobs.



“The payroll is full because we are spending some 60% of our revenue on remunerating some 650,000 people. That is not sustainable. You have the skills set to be able to do what you have to do. Our responsibility as a government is to create the environment and the macro stability, currency stability and ensure that you have access to the relevant skills and financing,” Ken Ofori-Atta earlier said.



Elder Nana Samuel Amo Tobbin I owns Atinka Media Village, Abii National Savings and Loans, Toblues Company limited, Entance Pharmaceutical Limited, Entance University Hospital, Entrance University, Priority Insurance, DorEvents Center among other companies.