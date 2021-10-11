Ghana’s vaccine certificates: Decision to boost trade between Ghana-UK – Aviation analyst

The UK has decided to accept vaccine certificates from Ghana

The decision by the UK government to now accept Ghana’s vaccine certificates is expected to boost trade between the two countries, an aviation analyst, Sean Mendis has said.



The development comes after the British High Commission in Accra on October 7, 2021 announced it will reduce the number of travel requirements for persons entering the UK.

Reacting to the development in an interaction with Citi Business News, Sean Mendis pointed that the move, which is positive, will aid in the re-opening of borders to improve trade and movement in a much safe and secure way.



“This is a very positive thing for Ghana’s business community, especially when you look at the fact that the U.S. is also going to be removing the travel restrictions on transit through the UK. So, I know that there are a lot of business people who have ties in both the UK and U.S. and previously because of the travel bans in the U.S., would need to travel back to Ghana from the U.K. and spend time here before heading to the U.S,” Mendis explained.



“Anything which opens up borders, anything which removes these artificial obstructions and is able to do so safely is a good thing for business, for travel, for airlines and for all stakeholders,” he added.



Prior to the British High Commission’s announcement, some persons criticized the decision by the UK not to recognize COVID-19 vaccines fully issued in Ghana including the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.