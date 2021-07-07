Ghana seeking to double tax revenue to 28% of GDP through digitalization – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

• Government is targeting to double its tax revenue to 28% of GDP through digitalization

•Ghana is expected to rope in as many as 15.5 million taxpayers after it implements the national ID number to serve as tax ID numbers



•Ken Ofori-Atta made this known in an interview with Bloomberg monitored by GhanaWeb



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said Ghana is targeting to double its tax revenue to about 28% of Gross Domestic Product.



In an interview with Bloomberg monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofori-Atta said the feat would be actualized digitization to create a more vibrant economy.

“We really want to be able to double our tax revenue to about 28% of GDP using digitalization, so we can create a much more vibrant economy in the next three years,” Ofori-Atta said.



Already President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier indicated that the country’s tax base is set to grow to by more than fivefold to 15.5 million after government completes the implementation of the National Identification Number merger which will in turn, serve as Tax Identification Numbers.



Meanwhile, Ghana for the 2021 fiscal year is targeting a budget gap of 9.5% of GDP, from an 11.7% shortfall recorded back in 2020 with an expectation for outputs to expand 5% from 0.4% in 2020.