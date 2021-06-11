Ghana seeks African Organization for Standardization presidency

Ghana is vying for the presidency of ARSO

As vacancies for the presidency of the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) are open, Ghana has registered its intention towards the continent’s body that is in-charge of harmonizing standards and conformity procedures to facilitate seamless intra-trading.



This was done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on behalf of the country submitted the country’s bid in a letter dated April 26, 2021, which advanced the country’s vision should it be elected.



ARSO’s 2021 congress has been slated for June 15 in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.



This year’s congress has become crucial as the African Union Commission seeks to significantly increase intra-trading through its ambitious vehicle – the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In a paper on AfCFTA in 2020, the World Bank said the success of the ambitious trade deal “hinges on a harmonized quality infrastructure which will remove some of the technical barriers to trade.”



Wining the elections will boost Accra’s prominence on the 1.2 billion population market as she already plays host to the AfCFTA secretariat.



If Ghana’s candidature gets endorsed by member-states, it will be the first time a Ghanaian will head the intergovernmental body since its formation.



The furthest Ghana had been in the leadership of ARSO in the organization’s 44-year journey is the treasury portfolio, despite being a member-state since its formation in Accra in 1977.



The tenure of the next ARSO presidency will run between 2022 and 2025.