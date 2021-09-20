Ghana selected for the implementation of VIFAA programme

The dashboard will provide key information important to policy makers and farmers

As part of efforts aimed at addressing fertilizer challenges in the country, Ghana has been selected as a focal country for the implementation of a new dashboard called Visualizing Insights on Fertilizer for African Agriculture (VIFAA).

The dashboard, which will address a number of challenges in the fertilizer industry in Ghana, is designed to provide key information on the import, manufacture and usage of fertilizer to policymakers and farmers.



Speaking at a press conference to provide details on the dashboard, the Country Lead of Development Gateway, a data management company, Wekem Avatim, explained that the platform would provide data to help policy and investment decisions in the fertilizer sector.



“It will give up-to-date and comprehensive fertilizer data available to meet the needs of stakeholders, and it is a user-friendly tool”.



He stated that the new dashboard was developed by Development Gateway, in collaboration with the AfricaFertilizer.org (AFO) initiative of the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC).

He disclosed that funding for the dashboard was provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with a collaborative effort with key partners from both the public and private sectors.



“The goal of the Dashboard is to help fertilizer industry actors respond appropriately to changes in the fertilizer market, to ensure that sufficient appropriate fertilizers reach our farmers at the right time for planting”.



It is expected that the VIFAA Dashboard in Ghana will enrich decision making among stakeholders in the fertilizer industry. The key beneficiaries will be our farmers who work to ensure agriculture production and productivity.