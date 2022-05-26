Ghana to be Africa's mining hub - Abu Jinapor

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Foreigners visit Ghana to learn about mining, Lands Minister

2014 mining policy under review for a clear legislative framework, Abu Jinapor



Ghana is the safest place to invest, Lands Minister woos foreign investors



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has indicated that Ghana is ready to be the mining hub in Africa.



According to him, in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of making Ghana a mining hub, government has rolled out policies and legislative framework to boost the operations of the mining sector as well as attract investors.



He noted that due to the conducive environment of the mining sector, several people from all walks of life have visited Ghana to learn about mining and the exploration sector.

While wooing both local and foreign investors, the Lands and Natural Resources minister stressed that Ghana is the safest place for investors.



Samuel Abu Jinapor said, “As you know, Ghana is the number one producer of gold in Africa and the sixth in the world, and today, several countries, including Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, which historically were not gold-producing countries have suddenly discovered gold and are all becoming gold-producing countries."



“So what does the President mean when he says we should make Ghana the mining hub of Africa? What it means is that we should be able to develop an indigenous mine support industry which can support, let’s say, the mining industry of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger," he stated.



Samuel Abu Jinapor said this in an interview with the media at the just-ended global conference in Cape Town, South Africa, dubbed "Mining Indaba".



Meanwhile, the 2014 mining policy is under review for a clear legislative framework that would assure the state, citizens and investors of a win-win situation.