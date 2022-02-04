Ghana to be readmitted to African Lottery Association

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Penalties and charges against Ghana waived, NLA
Ghana’s readmission to ALA has enormous benefits, Sammi Awuku
Ghana charged by ALA for inactivity
Director-General of the National Lottery Association, Sammi Awuku, has disclosed Ghana’s admission back into the African Lottery Association (ALA).
According to him, the Association has decided to waive off some penalties charged Ghana due to inactivity as a member of ALA.
Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday, February 4, Mr. Awuku said, “In Ivory Coast currently, their director-general is the president of (ALA). We made a case to him; they also have to waive off some penalties and charges that have been accumulating because of our inactivity within the body”.
“So, all things being equal we have completed discussions with them regarding the membership of the African Lottery Association, and I am happy to announce that we have been readmitted back into the African Lottery Association”.
He mentioned that this inures to several benefits for Ghana.
“And there are so many things that we can derive from it – the hosting of conferences, partnership when it comes to common games and all of it,” Awuku said.
