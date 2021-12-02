Ghana to become an aviation hub in West Africa – Former GACL boss

Ho Airport received its first inaugural domestic flight, Passion Air

Ghana will become the preferred aviation hub in the ECOWAS subregion



The Ho Airport was completed in 2018



Former Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Charles Asare, has projected that Ghana will soon become a preferred aviation hub in the ECOWAS sub-region.



He said the introduction of domestic flights in the country, the development of terminal 3 at the Kotota International Airport (KIA), the rehabilitation of the Tamale and Kumasi airports, among other developmental projects, show that Ghana is on course to become a leader in air-travel business in West Africa.



Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of Passion Air at Ho on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Mr Asare said, “With the introduction of such commercial flights and domestic operation, I am confident this makes Ghana poised to become the best aviation hub in the ECOWAS sub-region.”



“Developing a world-class terminal (terminal 3) at the Kotoka International Airpot, a rehabilitation of the Tamale and Kumasi airports and the introduction of new regional airports in Ho and Wa coupled with a continues improved safety and service delivery, there is no doubt that Ghana will become a preferred aviation hub in the subregion,” he added.

The Ho Airport project, which was completed in 2018, cost $25 million.



The facility has a traffic control tower, a runway, a waiting area for over 1,000 passengers, a bus terminal, among others.



Meanwhile, Passion Air is expected to begin commercial flight operations from Accra to Ho and Accra to Wa from Saturday, December 4, 2021.







