Ghana to begin Fish Festival in 2022 - Hawa Koomson

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson

National Best Fisherman will be awarded 2-bedroom self-contained apartment

Encourage fishermen to do more - Hawa Koomson



Farmers day celebration take place in Central Region



Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson, has reiterated reforms being made by the ministry to encourage fishermen to deliver their best to the agricultural industry.



This includes the Fish Festival which will highlight the works and achievements of fishermen in Ghana.



“We are putting in a lot of reforms, next year fisheries and Aquaculture development will institute the Fish festival, It is something that our countries do and Ghana we are going to begin celebrating the Fish Festival, I think when we start to do, it will encourage them.”



Hawa Koomson disclosed that “this year the best fish farmer will go home with a 2bedroom self-contained apartment.”

She mentioned that "This is the first of its kind. And forms part of the measures being put in place to boost to the gains from the agricultural sector."



She, however, states that a lot more will be added to the award scheme, going forward.



She made these comments at the Farmers Day celebration in the Central Region under the theme, Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.



There have been calls for the award “National Best Farmer" to be changed to the National best farmer and fisherman Award to recognize and award fish farmers as well.



The Minister added her voice to that call by saying this will brew healthy competition between farmers to make them step out of their comfort zones to do more for the sector.