Ghana to collaborate with the Gambia and Benin to roll out free mobile roaming services – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

As part of plans to improve communications and internet services in Ghana, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hinted that the government of Ghana is in talks with the Gambia and Benin to ensure that citizens and residents of these three countries have access to free mobile roaming services.

Delivering his speech at a platinum night event to welcome telecommunication service, Telecel into Ghana, the Vice President noted that, the move if successful will enhance and facilitate businesses among these countries. This will mean that Ghanaian businessmen and women, tourists, or traders travelling to the three countries won't be required to pay additional services for data or any other mobile services.



“Government has been able to reach an agreement with neighbouring Togo to roll out free roaming services on all networks in both countries. And at the moment, the National Communications Authority is in the process of signing a similar agreement with Benin and The Gambia so citizens can connect easily when they are in each other’s territory”, Bawumia explained.



On her part, Patricia Obo–Nai, the Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana assured Ghanaians her outfit is committed to creating a competitive market for Ghanaian consumers.

She also mentioned that Telecel Ghana would be investing heavily in digital services like financial technologies and data services.



