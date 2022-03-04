Ghana to engage global investors at Dubai Expo - Yofi Grant

GIPC boss, Yofi Grant

Ghana is poised to showcase its immense investment opportunities to the international business community, on its National Day, slated for March 8, 2022, at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

The country’s contingent will on the day, highlight government’s commitment to promote creativity and display the huge prospects in critical sectors such as manufacturing, health, tourism, agriculture and energy.



The occasion will be graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, alongside key government stakeholders and major private industry players.



In the build-up to the country’s National Day, a weeklong set of stakeholder engagements dubbed ‘Ghana Investment Week’, will be embarked on consisting of; networking events, business fora and summits to deepen economic ties with prospective investors.



The CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, who detailed the arrangements in a virtual press briefing on March 3, 2022, said, “it will augment other strategies in bringing the needed foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country”. He described the World Expo as “a wonderful opportunity to propagate Ghana’s numerous opportunities to investors.”

Ghana has been participating in the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 since October 1, 2021.



The expo, scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, has availed an opportunity for people all around the world to connect and experience the best of art, culture, geography, science, technology, innovation and invention.



The country’s participation in the expo has been guided by its sub-theme ‘limitless opportunities’, in the promotion of creativity, and exhibit the huge investment prospects in critical sectors.