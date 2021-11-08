Ghana to ensure obligations to BAGAIA, ICAO are met – Deputy Transport Minister

Dignitaries at the opening session of the Technical Committee Meeting in Ghana

• Ghana has established its Accident Investigation Bureau

• Aviation is by far the quickest way to connect to countries



• BAGAIA holds Technical Committee meeting in Ghana



Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom has assured Ghana remains committed to meeting its obligations to the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).



According to him, the establishment of Ghana’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) which is an independent body solely responsible for the administrative functions with respect to the investigation, prevention and regulation of aircraft accidents demonstrates the country’s commitment.

Making a statement at the Technical Committee Meeting on Monday November 8 in Accra, Obeng Adom said, “The Government of Ghana is committed to assist in a way possible for the sustainability and continuous strengthening of BAGAIA and we remain committed to fulfilling our obligations to BAGAIA and ICAO and I urge all member states to demonstrate similar commitment”



“The Aviation industry is by far the quickest way to connect to countries on the continent and it is therefore important that the necessary framework is in place to ensure effective, efficient and safe operations and I believe it is with this same spirit that BAGAIA was established to provide the necessary support to state actors”



Commissioner of BAGAIA, Engr. Charles Erhueh touching on Ghana’s aviation sector said the country is determined to handle aircraft accidents but pointed more funding is required to equip flight data capability to ascertain accidents.



As a result of this, Engr Erhueh said member states under BAGAIA will require US$1.5 million to achieve this feat.