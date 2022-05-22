Ghana to hold second biennial West Africa capital market conference

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is a trading plaform for listed companies

Source: GNA

Ghana, through the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will hold the second edition of the biennial West Africa Capital Market Conference (WACMaC) in Accra.

The event scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 is on the theme: “Deepening and strengthening the capital markets across West Africa through effective regulation."



It will enable capital market operators and investors to discuss ways of integrating the market in the sub-region.



In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, announcing the conference, SEC said it was orginising the event in collaboration with the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA).



Other issues that would feature during the conference include sustainable finance and regional development, innovative finance and technology in an integrated market.



Private equity and venture capital in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) financing in Africa as well as deepening West Africa’s capital markets would also be discussed during the conference.

The statement said the conference was to enable citizens and market operators in the West African countries to be able to operate and buy shares and securities in other countries within the sub region.



The Conference would be graced by dignitaries including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, and Rev Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director-General, SEC.



Mr Lamido Yuguda, Chairman of the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA) and Director-General, SEC, Nigeria, Ms Nezha Hayat, Chairperson of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee would also attend the event.



WASRA, established in 2015, is an association of capital market regulatory institutions comprising Nigeria, Ghana and Regional Council for Public Savings and Financial Markets (CREPMF).



CREPMF is made up of countries including Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic and Niger.