Ghana to host 2024 International Federation of Surveyors Conference

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu (middle) at FIG Congress) in Poland

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, Contributor

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio has wooed surveyors around the world to the International Federation of Surveyors Conference (FIG) slated for 2024 in Accra.

The Deputy Minister, who is attending the 2022 International Federation of Surveyors Conference (FIG Congress) underway in Poland, said Ghana has made significant strides in innovative Land Administration, Geospatial Information, and Surveying practices; as a result, Ghana has a lot to offer the survey profession, adding that their visit to the nation would not only provide wonderful sight-seeing opportunities but also teach important lessons that can be applied in their home countries.



He noted that participants would also get the opportunity to forge strong institutional partnerships and technology to transform the surveying profession and practice worldwide.



Mr. Owusu-Bio lauded Ghana's efforts in advancing the federation's goal, noting that the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) and the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LISAG), both of which are FIG member associations, have been highly active in pursuing such initiatives.

He stated Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is also the Co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is interested in Geospatial Information and Surveying disciplines, as some of the SDGs cannot be achieved without the contribution of Geospatial Information Professionals.



The Deputy Minister on behalf of the government pledged the support of the country in organising such an august programme saying "with membership from about 121 countries, it is a great honour for Ghana to host the FIG working week, 2024, and I am proud to pledge the support of the Government of Ghana in ensuring that this is well organized."