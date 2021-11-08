Ghana to join 200 countries to celebrate 13th Global Entrepreneurship Week

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a massive campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs

Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana), official host of Global Entrepreneurship Week-Ghana (GEW-Ghana), has announced that Ghana will join over 200 countries to celebrate the 13th Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) slated for November 8-14, 2021.

In November each year, about 10 million people take part in tens of thousands of activities, competitions and events focusing on entrepreneurship that inspire them to act and provide them with the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed.



Over 20, 000 partner organisations are planning more than 40, 000 entrepreneurial activities that directly engage more than 7 million people worldwide. GEW connects entrepreneurs, students, educators, aspiring entrepreneurs, non-profit organisations, development agencies, government officials, etc. to participate in a range of activities which will be conducted by partner organizations to harness the spirit of entrepreneurship culture.



“The closing of so many businesses and loss of jobs brought on by COVID-19 has been a wake-up call. One year later, nations are rallying to reboot our economies for a better, more sustainable and equitable post-pandemic world,” Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder/MD, GEN-Ghana.



Meanwhile, they also are rethinking approaches to build back stronger and regenerate growth. GEN –Ghana invites government organizations, non-profit organizations, private sector companies, senior and junior secondary schools, tertiary institutions, media organisations, religious organizations, and entrepreneurship support organisations to get involved in the celebration Global Entrepreneurship Week in Ghana.



“As a partner, all you need to do is to organize at least one activity around entrepreneurship or align your upcoming entrepreneurial activity as part of the GEW celebration. It does not cost any fee to become a partner of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Your activity can be big or small, a workshop or seminar, competition, debates, TV and radio discussions on various aspects of entrepreneurship etc. It is only limited by your imagination! Register your event or activity at www.gew.co so your event can be officially part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.



As a partner you have the opportunity to be a part of a global movement, connecting millions of people from all backgrounds with a common agenda –making a difference through the power of entrepreneurship.”



Global Entrepreneurship Week is a massive campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world – especially those individuals who face structural barriers or may have never considered the idea of launching their own startup. Each November 10 million people take part in tens of thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and provide them with the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed.



Global Entrepreneurship Network – Ghana (GEN-Ghana) is an entrepreneurship and innovation advancement organization that provides and promotes a platform of local, international programs and activities aimed at making it easier for anyone to start and scale a sustainable business.



We work by fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations. We work with government, corporations, NGO’s, development agencies to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, wealth, educate individuals, accelerate innovations for sustainable social and economic impact.



GEN-Ghana is part of Global Entrepreneurship Network which operates in over 160 countries independently, working to build one entrepreneurial ecosystem around the world.