Ghana to support Saudi Arabia host 2030 World Expo in Riyadh

Saudi delegation meets Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the endorsement of his Ghana towards the bid of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030.

The President made this pronouncement during a meeting with Ahmad Bin Abdul Aziz Kattan, Advisor at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who was in Ghana for a three-day visit.



During the courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House, Mr. Ahmad Kattan conveyed to President Akufo Addo and the people of Ghana, the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense and the good people of Saudi Arabia, as well as wish the country more progress and prosperity.



During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two States and ways of improving it in all fields for mutual benefits.



The meeting also discussed new regional and international events and other issues of mutual interest.



The Saudi envoy expressed his profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his outstanding reception and more particularly his pledge to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 Expo.

Expo 2030 is a proposed global fair to be held in 2030. Russia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have submitted bids to hold the event.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has received several endorsements for its bid to host Expo 2030, with many countries in the African continent such as Djibouti, Zambia, Morocco and Mauritania pledging their support to Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the bid in October of 2021.



In November of the same year, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, pledged its support for Saudi Arabia.



Ghana's pledge to support Saudi Arabia host this fair comes within the framework of the outstanding bilateral relations between the two states, especially with the later being Ghana's long standing bilateral partner in the Gulf region.