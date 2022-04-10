Ghana tops African countries with the fastest internet speed in latest global ranking

Internet cables | File photo

The global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, Speedtest, has released the ranking of mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.

On the fixed broadband speeds, Speedtest Global Index has ranked Ghana number one in Africa and 79th globally, with a speed of 53.28 Megabit per second (Mbps).



This means Ghana’s fixed broadband is the fastest in Africa.



Speedtest Global Index measures the global internet speed, and it looks at the internet speed of about 181 countries.



Fixed broadband is an ultra-fast business internet connection that beams through radio signals. Fixed broadband encompasses any high-speed data transmission to a fixed location (residence or business) using a variety of technologies, including cable, DSL, fibre optics, and wireless.



Below are the top 10 African countries with the fastest fixed broadband:



1. Ghana



International ranking: 79

Speed: 53.28 Mbps



2. South Africa



International ranking: 89



Speed: 47.32 Mbps



3. Egypt



International ranking: 91



Speed: 42.42 Mbps

4. Madagascar



International ranking: 96



Speed: 38.68 Mbps



5. Cote D’Ivoire



International ranking: 101



Speed: 37.36 Mbps



6. Seychelles

International ranking: 103



Speed: 37.02 Mbps



7. Senegal



International ranking: 105



Speed: 35.28 Mbps



8. Morocco



International ranking: 110

Speed: 28.38 Mbps



9. Mauritius



International ranking: 121



Speed: 25.60 Mbps



10. Burkina Faso



International ranking: 125



Speed: 23.95 Mbps