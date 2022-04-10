0
Menu
Business

Ghana tops African countries with the fastest internet speed in latest global ranking

Fixed Broadband 610x400 Internet cables | File photo

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, Speedtest, has released the ranking of mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.

On the fixed broadband speeds, Speedtest Global Index has ranked Ghana number one in Africa and 79th globally, with a speed of 53.28 Megabit per second (Mbps).

This means Ghana’s fixed broadband is the fastest in Africa.

Speedtest Global Index measures the global internet speed, and it looks at the internet speed of about 181 countries.

Fixed broadband is an ultra-fast business internet connection that beams through radio signals. Fixed broadband encompasses any high-speed data transmission to a fixed location (residence or business) using a variety of technologies, including cable, DSL, fibre optics, and wireless.

Below are the top 10 African countries with the fastest fixed broadband:

1. Ghana

International ranking: 79

Speed: 53.28 Mbps

2. South Africa

International ranking: 89

Speed: 47.32 Mbps

3. Egypt

International ranking: 91

Speed: 42.42 Mbps

4. Madagascar

International ranking: 96

Speed: 38.68 Mbps

5. Cote D’Ivoire

International ranking: 101

Speed: 37.36 Mbps

6. Seychelles

International ranking: 103

Speed: 37.02 Mbps

7. Senegal

International ranking: 105

Speed: 35.28 Mbps

8. Morocco

International ranking: 110

Speed: 28.38 Mbps

9. Mauritius

International ranking: 121

Speed: 25.60 Mbps

10. Burkina Faso

International ranking: 125

Speed: 23.95 Mbps

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Related Articles: