Ghana uniquely positioned to become new commercial capital of Africa - Minister

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has said the development of the National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan will improve Ghana’s trade regime with other African counterparts.

According to him, the policy framework and action plan under the AfCFTA will outline short to medium-term implementation priorities and strategies meant for Ghana’s private sector.



Speaking at the launch of the National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan, the Trade and Industry minister said Ghana stands a greater chance of harnessing the full benefits of the free trade pact.



“As host country for the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana is uniquely positioned to become the new commercial capital of Africa and is therefore determined to make the most of the AfCFTA Agreement, by leveraging on the trade and investment opportunities that the AfCFTA presents, to accelerate the development and growth of the national economy,” Alan Kyerematen said.



“Successful participation in AfCFTA is in line with the government’s vision of a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’, which aims at transforming the Ghanaian economy and enhancing economic self-reliance,” he added.



Alan Kyerematen further said the AfCFTA provides immense opportunities for Ghana’s industrialization and development of regional value chains which covers strategic sectors of the economy.

He added that ongoing initiatives under Ghana’s Industrial Transformation Agenda are designed to transform the economy and enable Ghana to optimize its benefits from the free trade agreement.











MA/FNOQ