7
Menu
Business

Ghana uniquely positioned to become new commercial capital of Africa - Minister

Video Archive
Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has said the development of the National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan will improve Ghana’s trade regime with other African counterparts.

According to him, the policy framework and action plan under the AfCFTA will outline short to medium-term implementation priorities and strategies meant for Ghana’s private sector.

Speaking at the launch of the National AfCFTA Policy Framework and Action Plan, the Trade and Industry minister said Ghana stands a greater chance of harnessing the full benefits of the free trade pact.

“As host country for the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana is uniquely positioned to become the new commercial capital of Africa and is therefore determined to make the most of the AfCFTA Agreement, by leveraging on the trade and investment opportunities that the AfCFTA presents, to accelerate the development and growth of the national economy,” Alan Kyerematen said.

“Successful participation in AfCFTA is in line with the government’s vision of a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’, which aims at transforming the Ghanaian economy and enhancing economic self-reliance,” he added.

Alan Kyerematen further said the AfCFTA provides immense opportunities for Ghana’s industrialization and development of regional value chains which covers strategic sectors of the economy.

He added that ongoing initiatives under Ghana’s Industrial Transformation Agenda are designed to transform the economy and enable Ghana to optimize its benefits from the free trade agreement.





MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Related Articles: