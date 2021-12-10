Ghana was 32nd largest exporter of cassava in the world for 2019 – OEC

A cassava farmer in Ghana

Ghana got over $3.4 million from export of cassava in 2019

Ghana’s Net export earnings from cassava was $3.38 million



UK was Ghana's largest export destination with earnings worth over $1.4m



Data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) has showed Ghana made $3.4 million in export earnings from cassava in 2019 making it the 32rd largest exporter in the world.



According to the data, the United Kingdom was Ghana’s main cassava export destination with 41.5 percent of the total export earnings ($1.42 million), followed by France with 38.1 percent of the earnings ($1.3 million)



Other cassava export destinations of Ghana included: Turkey (US$145k), Italy ($128k), and Belgium ($112k).

The data also showed the fastest growing export markets of Cassava for Ghana between 2018 and 2019 were the United Kingdom ($969k), France ($261k), and Turkey ($144k).



In spite of this wonderful export performance, Ghana still imported cassava worth over $32, 000 making cassava the 1027th most imported product in Ghana.



Most of the cassava imported into Ghana was from Egypt ($14.5k), followed by China ($8.79k), and then Belgium ($7.25k), followed by United Kingdom ($683), and Netherlands ($558).



Also, the fastest growing import markets in Cassava for Ghana between 2018 and 2019 were Egypt ($14.3k), China ($3.24k), and Belgium ($3.16k)