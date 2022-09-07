Ghana was not ready for IMF – Economist

Prof. Lord Mensah is an Economist

An economist at the University of Ghana, Prof. Lord Mensah, has bemoaned Ghana’s unreadiness to seek financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the back and forth that has been ongoing since the country made the move in July 2022 clearly indicates that the country was not ready.



According to Lord Mensah, the country may not access funds from the IMF before the end of the year.



“We’re almost through the last quarter of the year, so if we get the programme with the IMF now, the fiscal impact will not be as effective as expected. I believe that the IMF will want to take the new year into consideration, and some of the policies they’ll like to roll with us will be reflected in the budget that will be read in November. So, they may be using this period till the end of the year to draft the possible policies,” he is quoted by Citi Business.

The Professor further added: “This also shows how prepared the country was for the IMF and everything signals that we were not ready. That is why we’ve been going up and down with them. I believe they want to match up some of their policies to go with our fiscal year.”



Earlier, the Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo said by the end of 2022, the deal with Ghana should have been completed.



SSD/IA