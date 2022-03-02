Ghana will soon be one of Africa’s most digitised economies – Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia launches Digitised National Assaying Center

Government to get right revenue from gold exports



National Assaying Dashboard gives real-time data



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that Ghana is on course to becoming one of Africa’s most digitised states within the next two years.



Speaking at the launch of the Digitalized National Assay Laboratory on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the vice president noted the significance of the project in maximizing the benefits of gold mined in Ghana including blocking certain loopholes.



“Digitalization has now made it possible to have assay certificates which have unique features. These unique features will make the certificate difficult to forge by gold scammers to facilitate their dubious schemes.



“Digitalization has also now made it possible to monitor in real-time, gold exports passing through the assaying laboratory and I think what we were shown here visibly tells you how important and how informative this whole digitalization process is. Because it provides data in real-time. Additionally, it has improved collation of timely data on gold export figures and revenues in order to aid national economic planning,” the Vice President said.

Noting several of government’s interventions and policies aimed at digitalizing the Ghanaian economy, the Vice President at the event held at the Kotoka International Airport said “all of this is building a system bit by bit. We are putting a system together. To many people, it's not very clear but it will soon be clear. Because we are putting bits of an engine together and I am very confident that within the next two or so years, Ghana will be probably one of the most digitized economies on the African continent. There is no doubt in my mind.”



In line with government's efforts to maximize revenue, the government through halting gold smuggling and leveraging on collecting withholding taxes for the government, the government has ensured a digitalized means of checking the of value Ghana’s gold exports by the Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMC).



Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of PMMC Nana Kwasi Awuah noted that the digitalized National Assaying Center will go a long way in ensuring the effective execution of his outfit's mandate in essentially providing revenue assurance for government.



On his part, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, said the digitalization of the National Assaying Center, forms part of a bigger drive to make the lands and natural resources sector of Ghana “fit for purpose for the benefit of Ghanaians.”



"It is for this reason that since 2017, we begun putting in place the building blocks to retain here in Ghana, the full value of our natural resources. We have therefore committed to move away from the export of raw materials to value addition and industrialization for a prosperous economy,” the minister added.



