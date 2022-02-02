‘Ghana won’t return to IMF’ – John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has dispelled claims form the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Akufo-Addo government will head to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial bail out if the e-Levy is not passed.

Communicators of the opposition party and former Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Mark Assibey-Yeboah have hinted that the government will be heading to the Bretton Woods Institution for support if the e-levy is not passed.



“Without a doubt, I think we should be placing a call to Washington if we haven’t really done that. We are just not going to ask for the funds just because E-levy has been passed or not. E-levy will just bring about GH¢5 billion. We are in a deep hole of our tax revenue and facing difficulties, so going to the Fund will give us some support.”



“So there is nothing wrong with going to the Fund. Ghana is a member of the IMF so what is wrong going to ask for support when we are in difficulties to go and pool resources. If I was the finance minister, I will be convincing the President that it is about time we went back,” he reportedly said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ Morning show on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, John Kumah said it is never true that the government will be heading to IMF if the e-levy is not passed.



“The NPP government will not go to IMF as long as we are in charge of the economy of Ghana, we will never go for IMF…,” he said.

According to him, the E-levy can generate more money than what the IMF will provide with interest and sanctions.



“The IMF is not Father Christmas, it will put sanctions on your projects for development…,” he added.



He was of the opinion that the NDC members are calling on the government to return to IMF so they will see that as ‘tit-for-tat’.



But that he said will never happen.