Ghana won’t suffer food insecurity – Ken Ofori-Atta assures

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta deliver 2022 mid-year budget review

Government not seeking additional funds – Ofori-Atta



Unprecedented global challenges pushed Ghana to IMF – Finance Minister



Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured Ghanaians that appropriate measures are in place to avert a potential food crisis in the country.



Delivering the 2022 mid-year in Parliament, he noted that these measures to forestall food insecurity included a temporary ban on grain (maize, rice, and soya) exports.

He pointed out that government will adopt the promotion and use of organic fertilisers on farms as well as the cultivation of crops such as roots, which require less fertiliser.



Ken Ofori-Atta said the government will also increase surveillance of food and input prices that will help pick early warning signals of potential food crisis in order to take prompt remedial action.



He, therefore, told lawmakers that other measures include; the finalisation of modalities for the haulage of produce from farm gates in food growing areas to the market centres by the government.



The minister during the presentation of the 2022 mid-year budget review said the emergency measures were necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine tensions, which combined to disrupt supply chains and increased transportation costs.

These, he said are threatening food security globally.



“But, what the people of Ghana care to see is what their government is doing about it to ease the impact here.



“To enable households and farmers cope and support stable food supply, Government has taken the following immediate measures:



* place a temporary ban on grain (maize, rice, and soya) exports;

* promote the use of organic fertilizers and cultivation of crops such as roots which require less fertilizer;



* monitor food and input prices to pick early warning signals of potential food crisis in order to take prompt remedial action; and



* finalise modalities for the haulage of produce from farm gates in food growing areas to the market centres,” the minister outlined.



Meanwhile, the finance minister during the presentation in parliament announced plans to increase investments in agriculture as well as support the youth to start agri-related businesses to help boost productivity while creating jobs.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:











MA