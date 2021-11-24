Ghana woos investors at World Expo 2020

Ghana's delegation at the 2020 World Expo

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and some agencies of government have showcased the various investment opportunities in the mining sector of the country at the World Expo 2021 in Dubai.

The Ghana Intergrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), Minerals Commission and Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) took turns to market promising iron ore deposits in commercial quantity, processes to source quality precious minerals from Ghana and outline some of Ghana's mineral resource endowment to countries and investors.



George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on behalf of Sector Minister led meetings with prospective Indian and Chilean Investors on their quest to invest in Ghana on Saturday, November 21, 2021.



He assured the investors of a very credible "traceability system of Precious Minerals" sourced from Ghana, dispelling fears of fraud.



George Mireku Duker Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) represented Ghana at the FIN Africa/UAE Trade and Investment Forum highly participated by some Ministers of States, CEOs, Business moguls etc.



At the forum, Mireku Duker outlined the opportunites in the Sector ranging from Gold Trading, Exploitation of Development Minerals, Base Metals, Developing the value chain in the exploitation of iron and bauxite deposits (Mining through refinery solution, Smelting, Finished Products), Mine Support Services.



He used the opportunity to reiterate the favourable fiscal and legislative framework governing mining in Ghana while stressing on government’s commitment towards value addition to Minerals mined in Ghana.

The seemingly interactive engagement throughout the period coupled with the interest shown by prospective investors to invest in Ghana's Mining Industry indicates a possible trajectory growth from 2022.



Gains made from the Expo will go a long way to contribute to the country’s economic development.



Duker was accompanied on the trip by Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Board Chairperson, Minerals Commission, Mr. Peter Awuah, Technical Director of Mines, Mr. Daniel Boamah, Director-General, Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Madam Shirley Kyei, Deputy CEO of Minerals Commission among others.







