GhanaPay Fair in 5 more regions before year ends; prospective agents urged to register and offer the service

Individuals and enterprises that hope to serve as agents for GhanaPay in some five regions, can take advantage of a series of fairs to do so before the year ends. The regions in focus are Eastern, Greater Accra, Volta, Bono, and Bono East.

These regions will witness the 'GhanaPay Mobile Money Experience Fair,' a collaborative effort between various banks and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), designed to facilitate onboarding individuals and agents onto the GhanaPay platform.



The primary objective of the 'GhanaPay Mobile Money Experience Fair' is to facilitate the registration of individuals, allowing them to access and enjoy the benefits of GhanaPay mobile money. Simultaneously, the fair also serves as a platform for the registration and onboarding of agents.



These agents will play a pivotal role in providing essential GhanaPay services, including cash deposits and withdrawals, airtime sales across all mobile networks, customer registration, and other valuable support services.



GhanaPay's mobile money service is similar to the conventional mobile money services but stands out as it is offered by universal banks, rural banks, and savings and loans companies. It combines fundamental mobile money features with banking services, tailored to enhance users' financial freedom. Accessible through USSD (707) or the GhanaPay App, available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, the service brings the power of banking to your mobile device.



Samuel Darko, the Head of the GhanaPay Mobile Money Unit at GhIPSS, emphasises that individuals and businesses interested in becoming agents do not need to wait for a fair to get started. They can approach their preferred bank and request to be registered as GhanaPay agents.

The 'GhanaPay Mobile Money Experience Fair' will be held at various locations throughout the specified regions. In Koforidua, it will take place at the Koforidua Technical University, All Nations University, and the Central Market from the 6th to the 10th of November.



In Accra, the fair will be hosted at Katamanto, Timber Market, Dansoman Last Stop, and Chemuena (Chorkor) from the 16th to the 24th of November.



The Bono East and Bono regions, including towns like Techiman, Sunyani, Berekum, and Dormaa Ahenkro, will have their turn from the 27th of November to the 5th of December. Ada and Sogakope in the Greater Accra and Volta Region will play host to the GhanaPay Mobile Money Experience Fair on the 11th and 12th as well as 13th and 14th of December respectively.



Mr. Darko encouraged existing mobile money agents as well as other interested individuals and businesses to register as GhanaPay agents, adding that the benefits are attractive. He highlights the attractive benefits of becoming an agent, which include additional income opportunities, broadening their business horizons, and enjoying competitive commission packages. Registering as a GhanaPay agent also grants access to a wide range of banking services, further enhancing the agent's portfolio.



Though GhanaPay agents earn a commission, one notable advantage is that customers who transfer funds using GhanaPay do not pay transaction charges except the statutory Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).