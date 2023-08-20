GhanaPay: The world’s first bank-wide MoMo service successfully deployed to all banks one year on

The GhanaPay service is operated by banks and financial institutions in Ghana

A year ago, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched another digital landmark for the country when Ghana Pay was outdoored.

The GhanaPay service, operated by banks and financial institutions in Ghana, functions like the mobile money service, but with additional banking services, which is open to everyone with access to a mobile phone; with or without a traditional bank account.



Interestingly, it is the first of its kind, anywhere in the world, and one year after its establishment, it is already living up to expectations.



Stakeholders also review it to ensure the best customer experience for all.



"The Ghana Pay was a successful development of the first-ever bank-wide mobile money solution for our country, and as Vice President Bawumia said at launch last year, it's a landmark development for the sector," said a Central Bank official.



"It has successfully been deployed ployed to all financial institutions in the country . Further customisations required to make the solution fit for purpose; easier to use, convenient etc, are successfully done."

In the second year of GhanaPay, the plan is to roll out a centralised support centre process or system.



The GhanaPay, which is positioned between mobile money, offered by telcos and banking, offered by banks, can be downloaded on Google Play Store or on Apple Store.



Just like the existing mobile money services, the GhanaPay, once registered, can be used to send and receive money to and from mobile networks and bank accounts. It can also be used to cash in and cash out, buy airtime, data, and also pay for goods and services through a GhQR merchant.



By launching the GhanaPay mobile money service, Ghana achieved another digital payment landmark by becoming the first country in the world to implement a bank-wide mobile money service.



