GhanaWeb Poll: Ibrahim Mahama is the 2021 Business Personality of the Year

Founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama has been adjudged the 2021 Business Personality of the Year by a poll by GhanaWeb.

Thousand and ninety-seven persons took part in the poll with 1,588 persons, representing over 75 percent of the polls saying Ibrahim Mahama was the Business Personality of the Year for 2021.



Other personalities selected for the poll due to their achievements in Ghana’s business community in 2021 included CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, Executive Director and Regional Head for IBM North, East and West Africa, Angela Kyeremanten Jimoh and the CEO of Zoomlion, Joseph Siaw.



Joseph Siaw came second in the poll with 287 votes, representing more than 13 percent of the respondents.



Nearly seven percent of the people who took part in the poll, 145 participants, said Patricia Obo-Nai was the top business personality for 2021.

The third runner, according to the poll, was Angela Kyeremanten Jimoh with 77 votes, representing almost four percent of the respondents.



See results of the poll below:



