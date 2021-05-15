Ghanaian-German Centre launches podcast on migration, employment

Benjamin Woesten, Head of Centre

Source: Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) has launched a new podcast called the Migration and Employment podcast. The podcast, which is hosted on www.startfinder.de, is about the nexus between regular and irregular migration, employment, diaspora, and reintegration.

It is targeted at young Ghanaians, both home and abroad, looking to find information about migration and employment in Ghana, the various employment channels they can leverage in Ghana and successful reintegration in Ghana. The first of its kind in Ghana, the Migration and Employment podcast is also to educate young potential migrants about the dangers of irregular migration.



Head of the Ghanaian-German Centre, Benjamin Woesten remarked that “we are excited to add podcasts to our communication and engagement channels because our target audience are mostly people looking for opportunities in Ghana, and the GGC has become their primary go-to-information resource hub.



Having the podcast will create conversations that border on the choices people make regarding migration and employment, with the aim of educating them to make the right choices either here in Ghana or for those wanting to return back home.

The GGC will release new episodes every month and we hope it will stimulate the kind of conversations that will enable change and action in these areas.”



The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR).



