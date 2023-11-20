Ghanaian businessman set to buy Spanish football club - Report

His Excellency Prince Tetteh, the CEO of Pribet Group of Companies

His Excellency Prince Tetteh, the CEO of Pribet Group of Companies, is on the verge of acquiring a significant 60% stake in Ourense FC, a football club based in Spain.

The negotiation process has advanced with the support of a consultancy group comprising esteemed personalities in the football and legal sectors.



This group includes Mr Julio Vazquez Dominguez, Antonio Nuñez Tena (former Real Madrid and Liverpool player), and Ms Laura Vazquez, a prominent football activist and lawyer, representing Mr Prince Tetteh’s interests.



The business mogul was warmly received by the club’s President, Mr. Camilo Diaz, who then took time to brief him about the club’s activities and showed him around the club’s stadium and gallery room where they had won countless trophies.



The Mayor of Ourense, Mr Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, commended Mr Tetteh’s potential involvement in the club, expressing hope for increased opportunities for young African players to join the team and others in Spain and Europe as a whole.



As a mark of appreciation, Mr Tetteh was honoured with prestigious awards, symbolizing the community’s regard for his potential partnership with the club.

He also invited Mr. Augusto César Lendoire (former Deportivo La Coruna President and owner) to witness the great initiatives and to see the way forward toward improving and promoting the club.



Mr. Prince Tetteh leads Pribet Group of Companies, a multifaceted conglomerate specializing in construction, civil engineering, security services, multimedia, energy production, fuel importation, agriculture technology, and ICT solutions, with operations in Europe and Africa.



Notably, his company serves as the local partner for Karpower, providing electricity for the entirety of Guinea-Bissau.



In 2021, he was appointed as Ghana’s Consular to Guinea-Bissau by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, showcasing his dedication to serving and representing his country in diplomatic capacities.



Ourense CF, established in 1977 as Ponte Ourense Club de Fútbol, rebranded in 2014 following the dissolution of CD Ourense.

The club competes in Segunda Federación – Group 1 and hosts matches at Estadio O Couto, accommodating up to 5,659 spectators. Presently, the team holds the 2nd position in their league table.



This potential collaboration presents a significant opportunity for Mr Tetteh to contribute his business acumen to the club and potentially enhance the visibility of young African talents in European football, aligning with his prior efforts in various sectors.



The acquisition of shares in Ourense FC holds promise for mutual growth and development for both the club and the broader football community.



