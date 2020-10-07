Ghanaian elected Chairman and President of the International Advertising Association

Mr Joel Nettey is the CEO of Innova DDB

A Ghanaian Mr Joel Nettey, CEO, Innova DDB, is the new Chairman and World President of the International Advertising Association (IAA).

He takes over from Srinivasan Swamy and becomes the first African to lead the IAA, the global compass for marketing and communications.



Srinivasan Swamy handed over the baton of the Chairman and World President to Mr Nettey at the World Board Meeting of the International Advertising Association held virtually on October 5, 2020.



During the elections, the following roles were also confirmed Senior Vice President Sasan Saeidi, Global Client Leader for Nestle at Wunderman Thompson Dubai, Secretary Carol Schuster, Business Information Advisor at Lafayette and Treasurer Venanzio Camarra, Business and Communications Consultant, Milan.



A thoroughbred marketing communications professional, Mr Nettey had over twenty years of experience leading, creating and shaping campaigns for some of the most iconic brands.

He was Chief Executive of various multinational marketing communications agency affiliates in Ghana including; DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis and also served as the President for the IAA’s chapter in Ghana, the Advertising Association of Ghana.



His passion for building relationships and his penchant for achieving extraordinary marketing and communications goals resulted in the agencies he led over the years being partners for a myriad of blue-chip companies both multinational and indigenous.



Speaking after the election, Nettey outlined his plans for the two years ahead, "We will focus on four key pillars –Creativity & Innovation, Regulatory Issues, Diversity & Inclusion, and Education. Together as a team we will take the steps required to ensure that the IAA remains the most recognizable, relevant and impactful marketing and marketing communications association across the globe, while ensuring that we attract and provide opportunities that engage and nourish the next generation of marketing game changers”.



Srinivasan Swamy, the Immediate Past President and the Chairman of Presidents’ Council said, “I have worked with Joel over the last two years, when he was Senior Vice President at IAA. His understanding of the issues at IAA is amazing, as is his commitment level to deliver on what is required. I am sure IAA will flourish over the next two years under his stewardship and I am happy to actively support his initiatives that will build IAA further”.