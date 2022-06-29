Ghanaian pays GH¢7,400 in taxes on an imported MacBook Pro

Many people in Ghana still question why they pay huge taxes

A total of 17 taxes were placed on the item

Many Twitter users lament exorbitant taxes



Other users admitted paying similar taxes



A post shared on social media in which a user paid numerous taxes to the tune of GH¢7,400 on an imported MacBook Pro laptop left many users dumbfounded.



This came to light after the tax invoice covering the laptop was shared on Twitter.



COVID-19 Recovery Levy, Ghana Education Trust Fund Levy and ECOWAS levy were among the 17 levies imposed on the single item.

A Twitter user identified as @justicea83 shared the invoice on his Twitter page saying, "This is the amount I paid for duty on a Macbook pro".



His post drew reactions from many Ghanaians on social media who lamented that the system is designed to deprive its citizens and make them poorer.



Sharing a similar experience, another user on Twitter revealed that he paid almost GH¢3000 as tax for importing an S22 ultra and iPhone 12.



In the comment section, he wrote "Imported an S22 ultra and iPhone 12 through DHL, still paid duty of almost GH¢3000".



Meanwhile, some users also speculated that the user might have purchased more than one MacBook Pro to warrant such huge taxes.

In response, he clarified that he purchased one item while lamenting "We can't even produce laptops but we're charging outrageous amounts when people import them just for usage. It's not fair!"







See some reactions below:





This is the amount I paid for duty on a Mac book pro.#joysms. pic.twitter.com/TLg6LadvJQ — Justice (@justicea83) June 28, 2022

We can't even produce laptops but we're charging outrageous amounts when people import them just for usage. It's not fair! — Justice (@justicea83) June 28, 2022

imported and S22 ultra and iPhone 12 through DHL,still paid duty of almost 3000ghc — SOLOMON NE NANA NE ME. (@ChiefAppiah3) June 28, 2022

i am paying Ghc 109,136.00 for a used 2012 BMW pic.twitter.com/ORDmyysXix — Bekind (@RBekind) June 28, 2022

Import VAT, takes a huge chunk of the bill and the rest is mostly dedicated to your health and the other state institutions etc. — JudasNot-Iscariot (@saintinvictus) June 28, 2022

African Union levy ???? pic.twitter.com/BnIi6pSOiy — Andrew NG Jr. (@RandyAnsah23) June 28, 2022

Why is customs valuing the price at 26,361? — #cfcMuller???????? (@m_u_ll_er1) June 28, 2022

