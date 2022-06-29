12
Menu
Business

Ghanaian pays GH¢7,400 in taxes on an imported MacBook Pro

FotoJet(1)qwert Many people in Ghana still question why they pay huge taxes

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A total of 17 taxes were placed on the item

Many Twitter users lament exorbitant taxes

Other users admitted paying similar taxes

A post shared on social media in which a user paid numerous taxes to the tune of GH¢7,400 on an imported MacBook Pro laptop left many users dumbfounded.

This came to light after the tax invoice covering the laptop was shared on Twitter.

COVID-19 Recovery Levy, Ghana Education Trust Fund Levy and ECOWAS levy were among the 17 levies imposed on the single item.

A Twitter user identified as @justicea83 shared the invoice on his Twitter page saying, "This is the amount I paid for duty on a Macbook pro".

His post drew reactions from many Ghanaians on social media who lamented that the system is designed to deprive its citizens and make them poorer.

Sharing a similar experience, another user on Twitter revealed that he paid almost GH¢3000 as tax for importing an S22 ultra and iPhone 12.

In the comment section, he wrote "Imported an S22 ultra and iPhone 12 through DHL, still paid duty of almost GH¢3000".

Meanwhile, some users also speculated that the user might have purchased more than one MacBook Pro to warrant such huge taxes.

In response, he clarified that he purchased one item while lamenting "We can't even produce laptops but we're charging outrageous amounts when people import them just for usage. It's not fair!"



See some reactions below:













JEA/MA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
Related Articles: