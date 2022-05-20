Ghanaian personalities advocate for rollout of disability insurance

Dr. Justice Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance with some key personalites after the workshop

NIC engages arts, sports and entertainment personalities on insurance principles

Personalities urge for insurance policies that safeguard their professions



NIC Commissioner reiterates commitment to improving insurance sector



Some Ghanaian personalities drawn from the worlds of the arts, entertainment, sports and social media producers have called on the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori to ensure insurance companies design products that will help protect their professions.



According to them, the move is necessary to safeguard their professions which at times comes at cost or risk.



They made the call when the insurance regulator organized a workshop on the Principles of Insurance.

The various personalities were of the opinion that all of them use parts of their bodies in performing their arts hence the need to protect these parts.



For example, a personality opined, that a music artist needs insurance to protect his or her voice; so is a footballer who needs to protect his or her feet/legs. Some others however interestingly called for the design of insurance protection against marriage breakdown.



In his response, the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori who hosted them at the Head Office of the NIC in Accra, hinted that there are policies available on the Ghanaian insurance market that are tailored for these unforeseen mishaps embedded in Disability Insurances.



“The definition of disability may vary depending on the part of the body that earns the Celebrity regular income. For instance, a footballer whose source of income is playing of football can be described under the disability policy as incapable of playing football once he can no longer (temporarily or permanently) be able to earn an income as a result of a bad injury" Dr. Ofori disclosed.



He added, "Similarly, a singer could be described as incapable of singing if he or she loses the voice. All of these can be defined variously under the disability insurance.”

Some other participants made reference to a famous Ghanaian actor who has lost his voice over the years and the effects this is having on his career.



Meanwhile, the personalities present were elated by Dr. Ofori’s disclosure of insurance policies which available on the Ghanaian market.



They also urged insurance companies to be more proactive in approaching them with these policies.



The personalities who attended the workshop included; David Dontoh and Gyedu-Blay Ambulley, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Abeiku Santana, Zionfelix, Okyeame Quame, Jackline Mensah, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Rosemond Brown (Akuapem Poloo), Yvonne Nelson, Cece Twum, Ohemaa Mercy and Habiba Sinare. Others were Ameyaw Debrah, Benedicta Gafah and Rabby Blay.



Other were; George Quaye (Aboagye), Kuame Eugene, GhKwaku, Vicky Zugah, Winston Martin, Bosom Pyung, Nana Asaase, Ishew Stephen Tetteh Charway among others also attended the workshop.

Some event organisers present at the workshop also sought to know the types of insurance policies that will be ideal for them to which the Commissioner indicated that, on top of their priority list, there should be a public liability insurance that will serve their purpose.



At the end of the workshop, participants were presented with certificates certified by the NIC.



The NIC is Ghana’s insurance industry regulator and has over the past few years been engaging key stakeholders in all working categories to have a fair understanding and appreciation of insurance as a risk-mitigating mechanism.