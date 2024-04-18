Ghanaian stakeholders engaged on AfCFTA Youth and Women Protocol

The series of engagements unfolded in key cities including Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi and Accra

In an unprecedented mobilization of business leaders and young entrepreneurs across Ghana, the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), with support from the German Corporation for International Cooperation GmbH (GIZ) under its AfCFTA support programme, spearheaded a series of stakeholder dialogues aimed at integrating and maximizing the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol for women and youth.

These crucial dialogues were meticulously planned and executed by Bizgrotec, a leading consultancy firm known for its innovative approaches in business growth and technology.



The series of engagements unfolded in key cities including Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, and culminated in Accra on April 8th, 2024, at the GCYE Head office located in Medina Estates.



This strategic move was driven by a dual objective: firstly, to gather insights, inputs, and recommendations from women and youth-led businesses on the nuances of the AfCFTA Women and Youth protocol; and secondly, to collaboratively develop strategies that would bolster the participation of young and female entrepreneurs in the burgeoning opportunities presented by the AfCFTA.



At each venue, the atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and a shared vision as Mr. Sherif Ghali, the CEO of the chamber, extended a warm welcome to the attendees. His opening remarks were not just a formality but a rallying call for unity and collective effort.



"As AfCFTA prepares to outdo itself with the unveiling of its women and youth protocol, it is imperative that we, as stakeholders in Ghana’s future, join hands to support our young entrepreneurs in harnessing these opportunities," Mr. Ghali articulated.



The significance of these dialogues cannot be overstated. They represent a proactive step towards ensuring that the AfCFTA agreement transcends being a mere trade document to become a transformative tool that empowers women and the youth, who are often marginalized in the economic sphere.

Through these engagements, the chamber aims to lay a foundation for sustainable business growth that is inclusive and reflective of the diverse demographics of Ghana.



As the discussions unfolded, participants delved into the complexities of the AfCFTA protocol, examining its potential impacts and how best to align their business models with its objectives.



The collaborative atmosphere facilitated a rich exchange of ideas, with stakeholders including the Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Enterprise Agency, Food and Drugs Authority, University for Development Studies, KNUST, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Private Enterprise Federation, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many others contributing their expertise and experiences.



This collective brainstorming session is expected to yield innovative strategies that will not only enable young and female entrepreneurs to thrive under the AfCFTA but also position Ghana as a frontrunner in the regional economy.



The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, along with its partners, has set a new precedent for stakeholder engagement in Ghana. The outcomes of these dialogues are anticipated to guide policy formulation and implementation strategies, ensuring that the benefits of the AfCFTA are fully realized by those at the heart of Ghana’s economic future - its women and youth.



As the country looks forward to the official unveiling of the AfCFTA Women and Youth protocol, the groundwork laid by these discussions promises a more inclusive and prosperous era for Ghanaian entrepreneurs.