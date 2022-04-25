Ghanaian youth are hustlers, invest in them - AGI to government

Chairperson of Agribusiness at Association of Ghana Industries, Fatima Alimohammed

Chairperson of Agribusiness at Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Fatima Alimohammed, has described Ghanaian youth as go-getters.



According to her, many youths do not want to remain impoverished, hence, their strive to work hard and succeed in life.



Fatima Alimohammed further called on government to invest in the youth to utilize their intellectual property for the betterment of the agriculture sector.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Ghana Agriculture and Agro-processing Awards 2022, Fatima Alimohammed said, "The future is the youth...I love the fact that they have no issues with trying. The youth are hustlers because they are fed up with seeing what their parents have gone through, what their great grandparents have gone through and they don't want to remain poor forever. That's the reason a youth can put his hand into 5 different projects. If one fails, he's got another 4. If 4 fail, he's going to try something else."