Ghanaian youth sensitzed on AfCFTA

AfCFTA Consultant, Dode Seidu

Source: Eye on Port

Some youth in Ghana have undergone a training workshop that aims to position them for success under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The half-day workshop organised by the International Trade Centre through its Ye! Community and local partners sought to highlight critical elements of the AfCFTA, and how they can benefit from it.



The program also helped create a space that will enable the youth share experiences and learn from each other in order to participate competitively within the free market.



AfCFTA Consultant with Frontier Market Advisors, Dode Seidu, took the participants through the basic principles of the free trade agreement.



Executive Director of the AfCFTA Policy Network Group, Louis Yaw Afful, noted the significance of youth for Africa’s trading objectives.

He said with 50% of the population of Africa made up of the youth, and 75% of trade in the informal sector made up of women, it is an indictment upon the leaders of Africa not to include the youth and women in the original plans of the AfCFTA. Nonetheless, he took consolation in the fact that this anomaly is being rectified.



“Currently it is not a protocol, but it is in the discussion stages. My understanding is that there have been a lot of meetings now, and the meetings focus on addressing the challenges facing the youth. After they are done with the challenges, they will then prepare the draft zero.”



He revealed that the Secretariat is securing funds from the African Development Bank to create an internship program for the youth to develop their capacities so far as AfCFTA is concerned.