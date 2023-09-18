Ghanaians believe Ofori-Atta caused BoG’s GH¢60 billion loss - Prof. Gatsi opines

Prof. John Gatsi is Dean of Cape Coast Business School

The Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, Professor John Gatsi, has reacted to the article by the Minister of Finance asking Ghanaians to support the Bank of Ghana and the Governor.

According to the professor, the article was not necessary especially because of the commentaries and arguments surrounding the operations of the Bank of Ghana.



Ofori-Atta’s article was titled “Standing with the Bank of Ghana” where he made a strong case for the construction of a new head office for the operations of the Bank of Ghana.



He also lauded the efforts of the governor and debunked claims by the Minority that he was incompetent.



John Gatsi holds the opinion however that the minister should not have written the article at all to begin with.



“I believe the Governor was affected. It affected his psyche, so he complained to the finance minister, that is why he is here to support him and this is because he asked BoG to come to support the budget.

“The finance minister has not said anything new that the Governor has not said. Besides Ghanaians believe the finance minister caused BoG’s loss and the reasons he is giving do not add up,” he said as quoted by 3news.



He further claimed that the finance minister is the reason the resources of the Central Bank have been depleted.



Prof. Gatsi said: “Ghana is currently looking for $15 billion to establish commercial banks in the country but BoG is not able to help hence we are looking elsewhere, looking for other institutions to come to do that because BOG cannot do that.”



