Ghanaians can no longer construct or own affordable houses – Civil Engineer

Cost of building materials surge in recent months

Ghana’s housing deficit now stands around 1.8 million units



Government must take urgent steps to address high cost of living – Civil Engineer



Civil Engineer Abdulai Mahama has stressed that Ghanaians can no longer afford to construct or own houses due to the rising cost of building materials in the country.



He believes the quest to bridge the housing deficit, through construction of affordable housing structures, will no longer be possible for many Ghanaians.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on July 11, Abdulai Mahama said, “You take almost every commodity in the built environment and you cannot do affordable housing because these are the basic materials needed for affordable housing.”

He added the high cost of living in the country has significantly resulted in price hikes for cement, tiles, iron rods, and other building materials used for construction.



Abdulai Mahama said prices of these materials have however surged since November last year to date with no end in sight.



“For example, 44 cedi per cement bag is now selling at 63 cedis, electrical wiring has also gone up by 60 percent in 3 months,” he disclosed.



Recounting an instance where he witnessed a significant hike in the prices of building materials over a short period, the Civil Engineer said;



“We signed a contract on Tuesday, a cheque was issued on Wednesday, the cheque was cleared on Friday afternoon, we went to the market to buy 44 tonnes of iron rods and we were awakened by the escalated price of iron rods. The cheque was signed on Tuesday with the price of iron rod shooting from 5,900 to 8,300 from Tuesday to Monday, and you can’t just fathom what’s happening in the system,” he recounted.

Meanwhile, Abdulai Mahama has appealed to government to urgently implement steps to curtail the current economic crisis and high cost of living.



“Something ought to be done otherwise a lot more of the up-and-coming businesses or middle-income earners can’t put up any structure,” he appealed.



