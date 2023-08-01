Ghanaians going through unprecedented, excruciating suffering – Minister

Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has said Ghanaians are going through unbearable hardship.

According to him, this is evident in the low import level at the ports due to high taxes and duties paid on goods.



Citing an example to back his claim, John Jinapor said about GH¢60,000 is paid as taxes on a tractor and import duty will be taken separately.



Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu said, "Go to the ports, the ports are dried because the taxes are so exorbitant. People are no longer importing...when you import a tractor for farming today, you will pay close to GH¢60,000 in taxes, not the duty.”



“The ordinary Ghanaian is going through a level of unprecedented, excruciating suffering,” he bemoaned.

Mr Jinapor’s comment comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2023 mid-year budget review statement in parliament on Monday, July 31, 2023, said government appreciates all the sacrifices made in these tough times.



Ken Ofori-Atta however elucidated that government, on its part will implement systems to enhance revenue collection through compliance measures to bring public finances back to a sustainable path.



