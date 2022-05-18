Ghanaians kick against tariff increment over poor service from ECG, GWCL

ECG, GWCL have asked for an increment in tariffs

The Acting Director, Research and Corporate Affairs at Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr Eric Obutey, has explained that stakeholders that kicked against the increment in electricity and water tariffs blamed poor quality service from the ECG and the Ghana Water Company for their rejection of their proposals.

The ECG made a proposal to the PURC, requesting an increase in electricity tariffs by 148 per cent covering 2019 to 2022.



The state power distributor also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).



“Over the next five years, the DSC will need to increase consistently (average of 7.6%) to cover distribution cost. It is expected that the approved BGC would correspond with the commercial terms of PPAs (Power Plant Agreements),” it added.



About the same time, the Ghana Water Company Limited also demanded a 334% increase in tariff in their proposal.



Due to this, PURC decided to engage with all stakeholders to examine and approve the electricity tariffs for the 2022-2027 multi-year tariff.



On Monday, May 16, 2022, the PURC began its engagement with stakeholders to collate views and suggestions on the proposals of the various utility companies for adjustment in tariffs.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Dr Eric Obutey said some Ghanaians urged the PURC not to give ECG and Ghana Water Company anything while some said they should be considered.



For those who kicked against the proposals, he said they said the quality of service was not good, complaining that their water was not flowing constantly whiles the lights were also not stable.



For those who said they should be given “something”, Dr Eric Obutey said they claim the lights and water have been fairly stable as compared to before.



For those who said they should be given something, he said they did not come out with a solid percentage, saying the PURC is not done with the analysis yet but will inform the public later about what they generate from the consultations.







