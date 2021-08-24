Ghanaians need to be educated on customer service – Tourism ambassador

• Mr. Diallo Sumbry said customer service systems in Ghana have been saddled with mediocrity

• He has called for the issue to be addressed with promptness



• Mr. Sumbry has also introduced a book that serves as a guide to Ghanaians and visitors



Chief Executive Officer of ‘The Adinkra Group’, Diallo Sumbry, has cited poor customer service delivery as one of the many ills Ghanaians are battling with.



He said amongst the several other problems the country is faced with, the issue of improper customer relations needs to be thoroughly addressed in the country.



“Customer service comes with the idea that there are international standards. Customer service happens at the top and descends down. People need to be educated on customer service. That’s the biggest thing in Ghana people talk about,” he stated during a discussion with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on The Lowdown.



To address the issue of poor customer service and other menace in the country, Mr Sumbry has introduced a book titled ‘A Smart Ghana Repatriation Guide’ for citizens and visitors all alike.

“One of the reasons for this book is to serve as a guide so that people will have an idea on how to function or move around in Ghana. Not forgetting how people drive here. I also don’t want to start talking about dumsor or the #Fixthecountry movement. There’s a lot of things that can improve but then again when you’re the type that is focused on solutions, you work on providing the solutions that you can,” he added.



Meanwhile, the issue of poor customer service delivery in institutions across the country has been of major concern.



Many individuals have bemoaned the act and its tendency of scaring away prospective investors and tourists as it slows economic growth.



Watch the video below



