Ghanaians should embrace TVET agenda to boost job creation – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

More TVET centres coming, Bawumia

TVET has enrolled 45000 students so far



TVET center launched



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for support for government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agenda in the country.



He stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s free TVET education promise has been fulfilled as thousands of students in Ghana have been enrolling in various institutions across the country.



He was speaking at the inauguration and handing over ceremony of the Overall Upgrading and Modernisation of Vocational Education System Project in Accra.

“I wish to charge you all to embrace the President’s agenda of transforming the TVET landscape to serve as a catalyst for job creation and entrepreneurial development of the citizenry.



“It is worthy to mention that the President of the Republic Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promise of free TVET for all. This free TVET for all has resulted in a record-breaking enrollment of 45,000 students in various programmes in TVET institutions across the country,” he said.



He noted that the “government has implemented the Applied Technology Institution concept with the establishment of the East Legon Applied Technology Institute to provide rigorous academic core and industry-led programmes to support the socio-economic transformation of the country.”



The Vice-President also noted that more centres will be created.



“Government shall extend the provision of more infrastructure to the other institutes. I am aware that the management of the Ghana TVET Service in collaboration with the Sector Ministry is planning to construct three TVET incubation centers and 10 state-of-the-art TVET institutions across the country, which will serve as the final polishing phase for TVET graduates to transition into the job market.”