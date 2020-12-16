Ghanaians to experience superior TV picture quality with the launch of HD+

Theodore Asampong, Director of SES HD PLUS Ghana

Source: SES HD PLUS Ghana

Television viewers in Ghana can now access their favorite local TV channels in high definition (HD) picture quality as premium broadcast service provider SES HD PLUS Ghana a subsidiary of SES, commences its operations in the country with the launch of HD+ in Ghana.

By simply purchasing an HD+ decoder, viewers in Ghana will receive up to 12 of the most watched and loved free-to-air (FTA) channels in high definition quality in addition to over 100 standard definition (SD) channels. A one-time activation via the USSD short code *879# is required to unlock a free trial period of 2 months.



After the free trial period is over, Ghanaians can continue to enjoy the HD+ FeeliFeeli experience by subscribing for a package via the HD+ USSD code for GHS25 a month. Customers who opt for quarterly and yearly payments will be able to enjoy further discounts from the standard monthly package.



According to an IPSOS survey conducted recently by HD PLUS Ghana, about 50% of TV homes in Ghana have an HD TV. While there are several international HD channels, there is only one FTA local channel in HD, with the rest of the local channels in SD. Over 95% of households surveyed also said they were willing to pay for the high-quality viewing experience.



Speaking at the launch of HD+ in Accra, Theodore Asampong, Director of SES HD PLUS Ghana, said the introduction of HD+ into the Ghanaian market is in response to the high demand for better picture quality among satellite television viewers in the country.

“We are aware of the high demand for superior picture quality among television viewers and are confident that introduction of HD+ in Ghana will address this need and transform the way Ghanaians view content,” said Asampong.



“It is noteworthy that local entertainment still leads in Ghana in terms of content and the fact that HD+ brings the top 12 local stations to Ghanaian viewers in high definition will be truly revolutionary. We have come with a promise of high quality and this will be delivered in the spirit of agile and unconventional service provision.”



Since 2009, SES HD PLUS Ghana’s parent company SES, has been partnering with local businesses to increase the availability of free to air (FTA) TV channels to the majority of homes across the West and Central African market.



As of year-end 2019, over 4.4 million homes currently have their satellite dishes pointing at SES’s ASTRA 2F satellite and are able to receive over 100 FTA TV channels on the MultiTV platform in SD.

Source: SES HD PLUS Ghana