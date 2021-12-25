Ghanaians to pay more for sachet and bottled water next week

File photo of bottled water

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has announced that there would soon be an upward adjustment in prices of bottled and sachet water.

This is in response to some challenges that befall the sector. Consumers are thus expected to pay more for these products in the coming days.



In a statement, the association indicated that the price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs such as fuel, vehicle spare parts and packaging materials which are mainly imported.

It further stated that, producers have previously borne a portion or all of these taxes to stay afloat, especially in the face of imported bottled water, which largely avoids these tariffs, but the local water sector is becoming increasingly unsustainable.



As a result, the NASPAWAP urges the government to come to their aid to fix this anomaly by January 15, 2022, in order to keep the local water industry afloat and lower the cost of drinkable water in the country.