Ghanaians urged to explore Moroccan market

A Ghanaian business mogul living and working in Morocco, Adnan Saani, has encouraged Ghanaian traders to try and explore the Moroccan market in terms of trade.

According to him, goods in the Madina markets across Morocco, are relatively cheaper than most existing markets where Ghanaian traders usually patronize their goods.



The real estate operator who owns several apartments in Morocco says, Ghanaian traders could benefit tremendously if they try using the Moroccan market for most of their trading activities



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaian journalists who visited Morocco to explore tourism, trade, and bilateral relations between Ghana and Morocco, the young business magnate, observed that traders in Ghana who do regular buying and selling, are used to buying from China, Turkey, Dubai, Nigeria and Togo.



For him, this is because of packaging, quality of products, good pricing, convenience, proximity, and business attractiveness.



But, many of these traders, he underscored, have not discovered other potential markets in Africa where pricing of products, quality of products, proximity, convenience, provide alternatives and options for them.

A cogent reason, the Ghanaian businessman who has been living and working in Morocco is encouraging Ghanaian traders to try the Moroccan market where he said the stability of prices of goods remain constant and very attractive.



He explained how the stability of the Moroccan currency and inflation in the country, has been managed properly by the government to provide succor for both Moroccan citizens and traders doing business in the country.



Adnan Saani said trade volumes between Ghana and Morocco ought to increase following the benefit that both countries stand to gain



He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaian traders to dare to explore the African market properly and do business within the continent instead of going outside of the region.



He said Ghanaian traders must learn to embrace and promote Intra African trade to improve relationships with other African countries