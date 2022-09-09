Ghanaians want surcharges – CHRAJ tells Auditor-General

Joseph Whittal is CHRAJ boss

The Commissioner of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, has reiterated calls for the Auditor-General to surcharge public officers who misappropriate or mismanage state funds.

According to him, that will be the surest means to achieve proper accountability from the work of the Auditor-General.



Speaking to journalists after swearing in of a six-member audit committee, on September 8, 2022, said “It is not enough to enable citizens through civil society and others to go to the street for you to perform your duty.”



“It is not about reporting; it is about actual recoveries. Ghanaians want surcharges, and he should listen to the voice of Ghanaians,” Whittal added.

The Auditor-General’s report highlighted several misappropriations of funds by public offices in the country.



Some Civil Society Organizations took to the streets to demand that the Auditor-General surcharges persons and offices who were found guilty.



SSD/FNOQ