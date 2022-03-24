'Ghost names to be eliminated from government payroll entirely' - Ofori Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Salaries of govt appointees to be cut by 30%

Government to inject GH¢2billion into the economy



Government reduces fuel prices by 15pesewas



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that government is working on taking off all non-existent or ghost names from its payroll as part of its measures to cut down on expenditure.



Ofori-Atta stated that conclusions are currently being made to finalize processes leading to the exclusion.



"Government will conclude ongoing measures to eliminate “ghost” workers from the Government payroll by end of December 2022."



He makes the revelation whiles addressing journalists in Accra on March 24, 2022.

These measures come after the President had a crunch cabinet meeting last week to among other things find solutions to Ghana's current economic hardships including rising inflation, rise in fuel prices and the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.



According to the Finance Minister, whiles government works to ensure that spending is reduced, it has to devise means to generate revenue.



"Ladies and gentlemen, cutting down on expenditures alone will not be enough. Our focus is therefore twofold: to control expenditure and to raise more revenues domestically."



He thus announced the cut in the salaries of government appointees.



"Finally, Cabinet approved that Ministers and the Heads of SOEs to contribute 30 percent of their salaries from April to December 2022 to the Consolidated Fund; We would like to thank the Council of State for their leadership in complimenting the Government on this policy."



"To mitigate the impact of the rising price of petroleum products at the pump, for the next three months, the government has decided to reduce margins in the petroleum price build-up by a total of 15 pesewas per liter with effect from 1st April," the minister stated.