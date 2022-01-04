Give us 14 days to clear our cargoes without the new 50% benchmark values – IEAG

Executive Secretary of IEAG, Samson Asaki Awingobit

Members of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) have expressed their displeasure in the conduct of business at some ports of entry pursuant to the government's implementation of the reversed 50% benchmark values at all ports from today, 4th January 2022.

According to IEAG, it has observed that importers and clearing agencies whose Bill of Entry (BOE) were entered and duly accepted by the ICUMS in the last working days of 2021, have been denied access to clear their cargoes from the ports.



Such importers and clearing agents, according to IEAG, are “regrettably” being asked to re-enter their various BOEs for new values to be charged on their cargos.



The IEAG also observed that the ICUMS platform has been shut to all importers and clearing agents whose process have already been completed in the last year of 2021 and waiting to clear their cargoes from the ports.



The IEAG in a statement has stated that the position taken by government and by extension the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on this matter would be detrimental to the business community if it is not reversed immediately.



Below are details of the press statement:

PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE IMPORTERS AND EXPORTERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4/01/2022



Pursuant to the government's implementation of the reversed 50% benchmark values at all ports of entry today 4the January 2022 and having observed the process so far, the Secretariat of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana IEAG would want to register its categorical displeasure and utter shock over the process so far.



The IEAG secretariat has made the following surprising observations at the various ports of entry on Tuesday 4th January 2022.

1. That importers and clearing agencies whose Bill of Entry BOE were entered and duly accepted by the ICUMS in the last working days of 2021, have been denied access to clear their cargoes from the ports. Such importers and clearing agents are regrettably being asked to re-enter their various BOEs for new values to be charged on their cargos.



2. That the ICUMS platform has been shut to all importers and clearing agents whose process have already been completed in the last year of 2021 and waiting to clear their cargoes from the ports.



OUR POSITION ON THIS NEW DEVELOPMENT



The IEAG would want to state categorically that the position taken by government and by extension the Ghana Revenue Authority GRA on this matter would be detrimental to the business community if it is not reversed immediately. It would lead to many businesses losing their cargoes since importers would have to pay more outside their budgets even at this crucial time at the beginning of a new year.



In the very likely event that such importers are not able to raise the additional funds to clear their goods on time, issues of uncleared cargo list UCL would pop up and huge loses to demurrage would set in.

Therefore, the IEAG is calling on the government and for that matter the GRA to withdraw this directive with immediate effect.



The IEAG demands that such importers be given at least 14 working days to clear their already cleared cargoes from the port without the new 50% benchmark values.



In furtherance, the IEAG would want to state that it would not hesitate to commence moves with its allies in the business community to register its displeasure about this directive should government fails to heed to our demands within 24 hours after this press statement has been issued.



Issued and signed by:



Executive Secretary, IEAG

Samson Asaki Awingobit



4th January, 2022.