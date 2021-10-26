Give us the same incentives as foreign businesses - London-based businessman to gov't

CEO of Seanpong Tyres, Sean Solomon Frimpong alias Zoro King has pleaded with the government to make it easy for foreign-based Ghanaians who wish to set up businesses in the country.

Speaking on Daily Hustle In The UK, Zoro King indicated that the import taxes are too huge to bring goods into the country as compared to other African countries.



“The taxes they charge in Ghana is too much. When a foreigner sets up a business, they enjoy some incentives. This is not politics but I urge the government to give us the same incentives so people can set up more businesses to reduce unemployment,” he pleaded.



According to him, he has plans of setting up a tyre manufacturing company but fears huge import duty taxes because “we will import most of the materials used but if the charges are too much, I will have to increase the price. That's what Safo Kantanka is facing. Because he imports the material, the price of his car is almost the same as imported ones.”

The London based Ghanaian added that he can export Seanpong tyres to countries such as Namibia, Zimbabwe etc at a cheaper rate as compared to his home country, Ghana.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



