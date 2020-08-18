Press Releases

Glo Mobile's building and equipment to be sold in execution of High Court judgement

Glo Mobile's building and equipment to be sold in execution of High Court judgement

Bailiffs from the Financial Division of the High Court in Accra attacked and seized vehicles and assets of Glo Mobile Ghana Ltd. in execution of a judgement in favour of one of its contractors, DAMMAC ENGINEERING CO. LTD

DAMMAC ENGINEERING CO Ltd. sued GLO MOBILE GHANA Ltd for monies owed to it since 2017 in respect of maintenance services provided by the contractor.



GLO MOBILE Ltd. admitted part of the debt which together with interest stood at GHC3,522,088.50.



GLO MOBILE Ltd. pleaded to be allowed to pay the debt by instalment but defaulted after two instalments in May and June 2020.



The Court bailiffs will be going back to GLO MOBILE Ltd. yard at Kaneshie Industrial Area with technicians to dismantle Glo’s air-conditioners, equipment and mast which is likely to shut down Glo’s signals and operations.











Source: Swift Legal Services

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.