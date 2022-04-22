2
Business

Glo partners with AirtelTigo to widen coverage and enhance customer experience

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Telecommunications operator, Glo has announced that it has entered into a nationwide national roaming arrangement with AirtelTigo for voice, data, and SMS services.

According to the network operator, the partnership is to provide wider coverage and a faster internet experience for its customers.

In a release, Glo stated that “in this strategic business move with AirtelTigo, all Glo customers will automatically latch onto the AirtelTigo network by April 23, 2022.”

“It is worth noting that all other conditions of service remain unchanged. This means Glo customers will continue to recharge with Glo’s scratch cards or electronic credit transfers and enjoy all existing Glo products including value-added services.”

Read the full release below:

